

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group Plc (QQ.L), a defense engineering firm, said on Thursday that it has started its full year 2024 supported by strong order intake from across the globe.



The company said that its visibility on revenue under contract for full year 2024 has increased to 1.3 billion pounds, up from 1.1 billion pounds at April 2023.



As announced earlier, the Group has raised its strategic ambition targeting high single digit organic revenue growth to reach revenue of 3 billion by 2027.



This will result in revenue and profit approximately doubling over the next four years. In the first quarter, the company expects to achieve a number of successes that demonstrate delivery towards this increased strategic ambition.



Steve Wadey, Group CEO, said: '.We continue to see a significant opportunity from the widening threat spectrum, with our six distinctive offerings well aligned to areas of the defense and security budgets where greatest priority and funding is being directed, such as experimentation and technology, cyber and information advantage, and training and mission rehearsal.'



