

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital (ICP.L) reported total AUM of $82.1 billion, an increase on a constant-currency basis of 2% in the first quarter.



Fee-earning AUM was $64.1 billion, an increase on a constant-currency basis of 2% in the quarter.



The company reported quarterly fundraising of $2.6 billion including $1 billion for Strategic Equity V; $0.6 billion for Europe Mid Market II2; and $0.6 billion in Private Debt.



At 30 June 2023 the balance sheet investment portfolio was valued at 2.89 billion pounds broadly flat com-pared to 31 March 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken