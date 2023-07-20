LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital (ICP.L) reported total AUM of $82.1 billion, an increase on a constant-currency basis of 2% in the first quarter.
Fee-earning AUM was $64.1 billion, an increase on a constant-currency basis of 2% in the quarter.
The company reported quarterly fundraising of $2.6 billion including $1 billion for Strategic Equity V; $0.6 billion for Europe Mid Market II2; and $0.6 billion in Private Debt.
At 30 June 2023 the balance sheet investment portfolio was valued at 2.89 billion pounds broadly flat com-pared to 31 March 2023.
