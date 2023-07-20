

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) reported fiscal year pretax profit of 6.2 million pounds compared to 182.3 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 6.9 pence compared to profit of 32.1 pence. Underlying pretax profit declined to 128.9 million pounds from 202.8 million pounds, prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 17.4 pence compared to 30.4 pence.



For the year ended 31 March 2023, revenue increased to 4.44 billion pounds from 4.10 billion pounds, previous year. Revenue was up 10% organically, with growth across all sectors, the Group said.



The Group's expectations for fiscal 2024 profitability and cash flow are unchanged, although operating cash flow may be weighted to the second half.



Babcock International Group expects to reinstate a dividend in fiscal 2024.



