LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, Thursday said its largest portfolio company, Action generated sales of 5.186 billion euros for the first half of the year, 33% up from 3.885 billion euros in the same period last year.
Like-for-like sales for Action for the period increased 21.8%, driven primarily by higher customer footfall.
Operating EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for Action increased 52% year-on-year at 683 million euros.
3i said performance of majority of the remaining portfolio, including Royal Sanders, AES, European Bakery Group and MAIT continued to be strong in the first half.
The company's NAV per share increased to 1,814 pence as on June 30 from 1,745 pence as on March 31.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX