

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group Plc (KIE.L), a British construction and property company, said on Thursday that it expects full year 2023 results to be in line with the its expectations.



For the 12-month period to June 30, the Group a year-end order book above 10 billion pounds.



The company also noted that it has already secured circa 85 percent of the revenue of full year 2024.



Andrew Davies, Chief Executive of Kier Group, said: 'The Group has delivered another year of strong operational and cash performance. We have now completed the second year of our medium-term value creation plan. This plan has embedded bidding discipline and risk management into the business and is allowing us to maximize value and convert the many high quality and profitable opportunities in our chosen markets, which remain favorable.'



