

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $264.0 million, or $4.89 per share. This compares with $231.5 million, or $4.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.19 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $264.0 Mln. vs. $231.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.89 vs. $4.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.56 -Revenue (Q2): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken