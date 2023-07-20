

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.34 billion, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $1.65 billion, or $4.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $9.73 billion from $8.79 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.34 Bln. vs. $1.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.90 vs. $4.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.79 -Revenue (Q3): $9.73 Bln vs. $8.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $34.7 - $35.1 Bln



