

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $344.49 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $372.53 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $344.49 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $5.92 billion from $5.60 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $344.49 Mln. vs. $372.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.44 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.34 -Revenue (Q2): $5.92 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.15 to $9.30



