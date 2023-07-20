

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV):



Earnings: -$14 million in Q2 vs. $551 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q2 vs. $2.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.08 per share Revenue: $10.10 billion in Q2 vs. $9.14 billion in the same period last year.



