Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858406 | ISIN: US3724601055 | Ticker-Symbol: GPT
Tradegate
20.07.23
13:30 Uhr
149,25 Euro
-0,75
-0,50 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,60150,8014:05
149,55150,7514:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENUINE PARTS
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY149,25-0,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.