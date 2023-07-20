

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $155 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $387 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $266 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $2.68 billion from $3.06 billion last year.



Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $155 Mln. vs. $387 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.68 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.



