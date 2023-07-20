

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.34 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $476 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $14.06 billion from $13.42 billion last year.



American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.34 Bln. vs. $476 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.88 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $14.06 Bln vs. $13.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.95 Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.75



