

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $343 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $840 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $5.74 billion from $5.42 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $343 Mln. vs. $840 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $5.74 Bln vs. $5.42 Bln last year.



