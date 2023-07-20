Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Environmental Waste International (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Kelli Harrington as President and CEO of the Company.

Ms. Harrington holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and a Minor in Business Management from Montana Technical University (Montana School of Mines) with Distinct Honors. Kelli has over 20 years of engineering and operations experience and brings a passion for execution and operational excellence. Kelli has a proven track record in Strategic Planning, Business Solutions, Engineering Design, Project Management, Capital Stewardship, Contract Negotiations, and Vendor Relations.

She is a technically sophisticated, business savvy management professional with a career reflecting strong leadership skills. Her focus on achieving streamlined bottom-line results will have a major impact on EWS's commercialization. Kelli's demonstrated ability to formulate and implement advanced technologies with proven business solutions will be critical in positioning EWS to meet a diversity of waste to energy green solutions.

Ms. Harrington started her career with Texaco and continued with Chevron after the merger of the two corporations. During her 15 years at Chevron, her roles, included senior positions in Canada, the US, Africa, Scotland, Kuwait, Vietnam, and Australia.

Ms. Harrington spent her last years at Chevron as General Manager of Drilling, Completions and Supply Chain Management. Following her time at Chevron, she held Senior Executive positions at Tervita, Summit, and Clear Environmental. These positions included leading complete environmental reclamation of abandoned assets, the addition of international operations and streamlining waste management operations, engineering, and overhead.

Kelli has a superior record of delivering simultaneous large-scale, mission-critical projects on schedule and on budget. Ms. Harrington brings an inclusive, team-based leadership style, recognized for excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

She has an extensive background in environmental stewardship, oil and gas extraction and production, and waste to energy management. Kelli's background will be instrumental in moving EWS forward in developing its waste to energy business model.

EWS is proud to have Ms. Harrington join its Executive Team as President & CEO in furthering the development of EWS' next generation Waste to Energy solutions.

Ms. Harrington said, "EWS has enormous potential through its technology to provide economic solutions to a wide variety of environmentally sensitive issues. The Company has spent over 20 years developing BEST IN CLASS environmental solutions focusing primarily on "end of life" tires, plastics and biomass waste. With 15 granted and 4 pending patents, spanning Canada, US, China, and the European Union, and an incredible technical team we are ripe for a promising future."

Emanuel Gerard, Chairman of EWS said, "Kelli Harrington has a rare combination of technical and management experience. We are thrilled that she is joining EWS and believe it will result in a dramatic improvement in the Company's performance."

Bob MacBean has led EWS for the last eight years. He announced his intention to retire this year at the Company's Annual General meeting on June 29th. He will become an advisor to the Company and will continue as a Director.

Ms. Harrington will begin as President and CEO of EWS upon agreement of the final terms of her engagement and TSX Venture Exchange approval, which the Company expects in early August.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 20 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca .

