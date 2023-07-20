Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Files NPI to Enhance Health Information Exchange

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions (OTC PINK:WHSI) ( www.WearableHealthSolutions.com ), a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, specializing in personal emergency response systems and wearable technology, is pleased to announce that it has filed for an NPI (National Provider Identifier) to further enhance health information exchange.

The NPI is a unique identification number assigned to covered healthcare providers, designed to streamline and expedite the electronic transmission of health information. With the implementation of NPI, Wearable Health Solutions aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare transactions and data sharing among healthcare providers, health plans and healthcare clearinghouses.

As a company committed to empowering individuals to proactively manage their health and well-being, Wearable Health Solutions recognizes the importance of seamless information exchange in today's healthcare landscape. By obtaining an NPI, the company reinforces its dedication to revolutionizing the healthcare industry through state-of-the-art wearable devices and personalized services.

"We are excited to announce the filing of our NPI, which marks another milestone in our ongoing mission to transform healthcare through innovation," said Peter Pizzino, President of Wearable Health Solutions. "By leveraging the power of technology and enhancing health information exchange, we can better serve our customers and contribute to a more efficient and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem that focuses around the individuals well-being."

The NPI filing aligns with Wearable Health Solutions' commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. By adopting standardized identification and data exchange practices, the company aims to improve the overall healthcare experience for both providers and patients.

Wearable Health Solutions continues developing cutting-edge wearable devices and personalized healthcare solutions. With the integration of NPI, the company solidifies its position as a forward-thinking healthcare technology provider, dedicated to driving positive change and improving health outcomes.

About Us:

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and IoT software for personal medical alarms and home security devices that are designed for seniors, as well as emergency response systems for employees who work alone. Our mission is to improve user safety and enhance the overall quality of life through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

