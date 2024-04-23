Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc Establishes Amazon Account and Store, Prepares for Product Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI), a provider of age-tech solutions, has announce the establishment of its official Amazon account with Amazon store to follow, paving the way for the launch of its products.

With the creation of its Amazon account and then a storefront, WHSI is poised to expand its market presence and offer its medical alerts to a wider audience. The move underscores the company's commitment to accessibility and convenience for customers in the market place seeking its products.

In anticipation of the store launch, WHSI is diligently preparing to introduce its innovative products to the market. The company is committed to delivering it's solutions that empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being.

In addition to setting up the Amazon store, WHSI is currently in talks with seasoned marketing and sales management teams to optimize its presence on the platform. The company recognizes the importance of effective marketing and sales strategies in driving visibility, engagement, and sales growth.

It is essential to note that the outcome of this ongoing process remains uncertain, both in terms of its success and the specific nature in financing these endeavors and timing of any prospective developments.

For more information about Wearable Health Solutions Inc and its upcoming product launch, please visit For Investor Relations, please visit our website: https://wearablehealthsolutions.com/investor-relations/

Contact Information:

Email: info@wearablehealthsolutions.com

Website: www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

www.ihelpalarm.com

Address: 10535 N Port Washington Rd, Suite 204

Tel: 800-262-4239

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially can be found in the most recent quarterly report filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com