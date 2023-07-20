

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $22.49 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $16.66 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to $175.86 million from $137.83 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $22.49 Mln. vs. $16.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $175.86 Mln vs. $137.83 Mln last year.



