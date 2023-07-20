

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), a German steel producer, reported that its preliminary earnings before taxes for the first half-year of 2023 dropped to 243 million euros from 971 million euros last year.



EBITDA was 461 million euros down from 1.14 billion euros in the previous year.



The Salzgitter Group's external sales came in at 5.8 billion euros in the first half of 2023 compared to 6.6 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead for the full year 2023, Salzgitter still projects a pre-tax income of 300 million euros to 400 million euros, with EBITDA of 750 million euros to 850 million euros, on sales of 11.5 billion euros - 12.0 billion euros.



Further details on the financial statements for the first half year will be published on August 11, 2023, as scheduled.



