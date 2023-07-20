Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
20.07.23
17:38 Uhr
41,500 Euro
+0,350
+0,85 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2023 | 17:46
Sword Group: Results for the Second Quarter of 2023


Sword Group | Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

Consolidated R evenue: €74.1m

Organic Growth: +21.8% (1)

EBITDA Margin: 12.3%

(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES

For the 2nd quarter of 2023:
- Consolidated Revenue is €74.1m,
- Organic Growth is +21.8% at constant scope and exchange rates, 6.8 percentage points more than the budget,
- Profitability is €9.1m, 12.3% EBITDA margin, 0.3 percentage point more than the budget.

For the 1st half of 2023:
- Consolidated Revenue is €146.1m,
- Organic growth is +24.3% at constant scope and exchange rates, 9.3 percentage points than the budget,
- Profitability is €17.8m, 12.2 % EBITDA margin, 0.2 percentage point than the budget.

H1 2023 ACCOUNTS

H1 | non audited Figures
€m20232023 AAA
excluded		2022
Revenue146.1139.6132.0
EBITDA17.817.417.2
EBITDA margin12.2%12.5%13.0%


ANALYSIS

AAA
AAA, a Group subsidiary in Scotland, specialised in recrutment, was deconsolidated from the operating account on 1 June 2023 to enable Sword to focus on its long term core businesses.

Consolidated revenue for the 2nd quarter comes to €74.1m. Excluding AAA, consolidated Revenue is €71.7m.

Consolidated revenue for the first half comes to €146.1m. Without AAA, it is € 139.6m.

Consolidated profitability


Agenda

07/09/23

2023 Half Year Presentation Meeting, 10am, Paris Registration

25/10/23

2023 Third Quarter Revenue


Sword Group

Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact:investorrelations@sword-group.lu


Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Q22023 Results FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35b5d3c9-c549-4ec6-b1af-aa2bdc10cc7f)

