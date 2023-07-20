Sword Group | Results for the Second Quarter of 2023
Consolidated R evenue: €74.1m
Organic Growth: +21.8% (1)
EBITDA Margin: 12.3%
(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
KEY FIGURES
For the 2nd quarter of 2023:
- Consolidated Revenue is €74.1m,
- Organic Growth is +21.8% at constant scope and exchange rates, 6.8 percentage points more than the budget,
- Profitability is €9.1m, 12.3% EBITDA margin, 0.3 percentage point more than the budget.
For the 1st half of 2023:
- Consolidated Revenue is €146.1m,
- Organic growth is +24.3% at constant scope and exchange rates, 9.3 percentage points than the budget,
- Profitability is €17.8m, 12.2 % EBITDA margin, 0.2 percentage point than the budget.
H1 2023 ACCOUNTS
|H1 | non audited Figures
|€m
|2023
|2023 AAA
excluded
|2022
|Revenue
|146.1
|139.6
|132.0
|EBITDA
|17.8
|17.4
|17.2
|EBITDA margin
|12.2%
|12.5%
|13.0%
ANALYSIS
AAA
AAA, a Group subsidiary in Scotland, specialised in recrutment, was deconsolidated from the operating account on 1 June 2023 to enable Sword to focus on its long term core businesses.
Consolidated revenue for the 2nd quarter comes to €74.1m. Excluding AAA, consolidated Revenue is €71.7m.
Consolidated revenue for the first half comes to €146.1m. Without AAA, it is € 139.6m.
Consolidated profitability
Sword Group
Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
