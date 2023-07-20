

Sword Group | Results for the Second Quarter of 2023



Consolidated R evenue: €74.1m



Organic Growth: +21.8% (1)



EBITDA Margin: 12.3%



(1) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates



KEY FIGURES



For the 2nd quarter of 2023:

- Consolidated Revenue is €74.1m,

- Organic Growth is +21.8% at constant scope and exchange rates, 6.8 percentage points more than the budget,

- Profitability is €9.1m, 12.3% EBITDA margin, 0.3 percentage point more than the budget.

For the 1st half of 2023:

- Consolidated Revenue is €146.1m,

- Organic growth is +24.3% at constant scope and exchange rates, 9.3 percentage points than the budget,

- Profitability is €17.8m, 12.2 % EBITDA margin, 0.2 percentage point than the budget.

H1 2023 ACCOUNTS

H1 | non audited Figures €m 2023 2023 AAA

excluded 2022 Revenue 146.1 139.6 132.0 EBITDA 17.8 17.4 17.2 EBITDA margin 12.2% 12.5% 13.0%



ANALYSIS



AAA

AAA, a Group subsidiary in Scotland, specialised in recrutment, was deconsolidated from the operating account on 1 June 2023 to enable Sword to focus on its long term core businesses.



Consolidated revenue for the 2nd quarter comes to €74.1m. Excluding AAA, consolidated Revenue is €71.7m.



Consolidated revenue for the first half comes to €146.1m. Without AAA, it is € 139.6m.



Consolidated profitability





Agenda



07/09/23



2023 Half Year Presentation Meeting, 10am, Paris Registration



25/10/23



2023 Third Quarter Revenue





Attachment