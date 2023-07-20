

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



The Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes last month, with all three auctions attracting above average demand.



