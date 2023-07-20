Ericsson: Hot Topics for 5G in North America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Ericsson
Originally published by Ericsson.
Welcome to the penultimate episode of the Voice of 5G podcast! This week, we are joined by our North American colleagues and network experts, Sashieka Seneviratne and Paul Challoner. We focus on three hot topics for the area - Open RAN, sustainability and monetization. We discuss various use cases in the sporting world, including the power of network slicing when watching diving championships, as well as touching upon non-terrestrial and terrestrial networks, rApps, FWA and more.
Contact us on 5gpodcast@ericsson.com
Music: May the Chords Be With You by Computer Music All-stars
Listen and follow on your podcast app here
Listen to the podcast here.
