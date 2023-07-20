Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Ericsson: Hot Topics for 5G in North America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published by Ericsson.

Welcome to the penultimate episode of the Voice of 5G podcast! This week, we are joined by our North American colleagues and network experts, Sashieka Seneviratne and Paul Challoner. We focus on three hot topics for the area - Open RAN, sustainability and monetization. We discuss various use cases in the sporting world, including the power of network slicing when watching diving championships, as well as touching upon non-terrestrial and terrestrial networks, rApps, FWA and more.

Contact us on 5gpodcast@ericsson.com
Music: May the Chords Be With You by Computer Music All-stars
Listen and follow on your podcast app here

Listen to the podcast here.

Ericsson, Thursday, July 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769353/Hot-Topics-for-5G-in-North-America

