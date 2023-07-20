Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Jennifer Meyer to Vice President and Area Manager/Branch Manager

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Orange Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" - Nasdaq:OBT), is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Meyer to the role of Vice President and Area Manager/Branch Manager.

Jennifer joined the bank as the Branch Manager for the New City Office in 2015. She specializes in Attorney, Property Management and Business accounts, and works closely with clients to develop a deep understanding of their unique business needs.

"This well-deserved promotion follows the consistent success of Jenn's work developing our New City, Rockland County market," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. "When taking on the added responsibility of Vice President and Area Manager, I am positive she will showcase that same work ethic and leadership."

In her new role, Jennifer will take on additional responsibilities and oversee the Bank's Orange and Rockland County branches. She will work with the branch teams to continue to build the bank's "Trusted Advisor" status with clients and work with the branch managers on new client development in each of its markets. Jennifer will maintain her role as New City Branch Manager.

Prior to joining Orange Bank & Trust Company, Jennifer worked for community banks for nearly two decades. She began her career at Union State Bank in its operations department, moving up to an Assistant Manager and then Branch Manager. Jennifer grew up in Rockland County and graduated from Clarkstown High School North. She earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from St. Thomas Aquinas College.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.

