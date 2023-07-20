

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.35 billion, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $4.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 billion or $3.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $9.01 billion from $8.23 billion last year.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.52 vs. $4.96 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.01 Bln vs. $8.23 Bln last year.



