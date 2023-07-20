

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $356.31 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $179.32 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $310.86 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $2.99 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $356.31 Mln. vs. $179.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



