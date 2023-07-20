

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Soojimus has recalled about 346,000 Cupkin stainless steel children's cups due to excessive lead levels.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled stainless-steel cups contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.



The company asked its customers to immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them. Consumers are to contact Soojimus for a full refund. Soojimus and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.



The recall involves improperly manufactured 8 oz. and 12 oz. models of Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children's cups sold in pairs. Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint.



The products were sold online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20.



