

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius, a German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, reported that its net result for the first half of 2023 dropped to 188.1 million euros from 371.5 million euros last year.



Relevant net profit was 202.5 million euros, compared with 333.9 million euros in the prior-year period.



Underlying earnings per ordinary share were 2.95 euros compared to 4.88 euros last year.



Sales revenue for the period was 1.74 billion euros, a decline of 15.4 percent in constant currencies from a high prior-year baseline that was characterized by positive extraordinary effects due to the pandemic. Sales revenue for the period was down 15.8 percent in the reported basis.



Excluding the Covid-19-related business, the revenue decrease was in the upper single-digit percentage range in constant currencies.



Order intake declined by 32.7 percent in constant currencies to 1.45 billion euros.



The company confirmed its 2023 sales revenue and profitability outlook. Group sales revenue is expected to decline in the low to mid-teens percentage range in the full year; excluding Covid-19-related business, revenue would decline in the mid to high single-digit percent range. The underlying EBITDA margin is anticipated at around 30 percent compared to 33.8 percent in the prior year.



