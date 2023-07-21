

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY.PK), a Finnish paper mill company, reported that its second quarter net result was negative 257 million euros compared to net result of 299 million euros in the prior year.



Loss per basic share was 0.29 euros compared to earnings per share of 0.38 euros in the prior year.



Loss, excluding fair valuations, was 0.27 euros per share compared to profit of 0.42 euros per share last year.



Operational EBIT decreased by 93% to 37 million euros from the previous year.



Sales for the second quarter decreased 22% to 2.37 billion euros from the prior year.



Stora Enso reiterated its full-year 2023 operational EBIT to be significantly lower than last year's 1.89 billion euros.



