

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) issued its scheduled pre-close trading update ahead of its 2023 financial year end. The Group has performed well in the second half of the financial year, maintaining the loan book growth momentum, strong net interest margin and stable credit performance in Banking reported at third quarter.



The Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 ratio was 13.7% at 30 June 2023, significantly above the applicable minimum regulatory requirement.



In Banking, the loan book rose 3.7% year-to-date to 9.4 billion pounds, or 6.8% excluding Novitas and the Irish Motor Finance business. Close Brothers Asset Management delivered year-to-date annualised net inflows of 9%.



Close Brothers will release its full year results on 26 September 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



