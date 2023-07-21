

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asset management company Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) announced on Friday that it has appointed David Bicarregui as the chief financial officer and an Executive Director with effect from July 20.



Bicarregui succeeded Vijay Bharadia, who in February announced his intention to step down from the role.



Bicarregui has over 25 years of experience with Goldman Sachs, and has held many senior roles. Most recently, he was the finance chief of Goldman Sachs International Bank and was a partner of the investment firm till 2022.



On Thursday, shares of Intermediate Capital closed at 1469.50 pence down 0.47% or 7 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



