

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $272.5 million, or $6.02 per share. This compares with $376.3 million, or $6.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284.9 million or $6.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $6.890 billion from $6.869 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $272.5 Mln. vs. $376.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.02 vs. $6.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.9 -Revenue (Q2): $6.890 Bln vs. $6.869 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken