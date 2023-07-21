

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) reported second-quarter profit from continuing operations of $361 million or $3.36 per share compared to $225 million or $2.11 per share, prior year. Adjusted EPS was up 20% to $4.12. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.99, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue increased to $1.53 billion from $1.31 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.5 billion in revenue. Organic revenue growth was 9%, for the quarter



Roper now expects 2023 adjusted EPS of $16.36 - $16.50, compared to previous guidance of $16.10 - $16.30. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $16.30.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $4.16 - $4.20.



Shares of Roper Technologies are up 1% in pre-market trade on Friday.



