WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) reported Friday net income for the second quarter of $559 million or $0.35 per share, compared to $539 million or $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to $1.85 billion from $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenues of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
