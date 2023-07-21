Bambuser AB: Bambuser Signs 24-Month One-to-One Video Commerce Agreement With Shiseido Japan

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser has announced a pivotal new contract with the Japanese global beauty conglomerate.

The extensive agreement to use Bambuser's shoppable, two-way video calling solution, "One-to-One" will enable Shiseido Japan to provide a private and deeply personalized online consultation service in addition to creating pivotal conversion opportunities.

Embedded into retailers' websites in the domestic Japanese market, One-to-One will deliver on the brand's mission of offering exceptional service to their customers. Starting its series of launches in 2023, the agreement includes retailers such as Sogo & Seibu Company, Limited and Takashimaya Company, Limited.

Shiseido is a renowned global beauty conglomerate founded in 1872 in Tokyo and is regarded as a leader in the industry not only domestically but also internationally. Its products include skin care, makeup and fragrance lines.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

www.bambuser.com

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB

Attachments

Bambuser Signs 24-Month One-to-One Video Commerce Agreement With Shiseido Japan

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769554/Bambuser-Signs-24-Month-One-to-One-Video-Commerce-Agreement-With-Shiseido-Japan