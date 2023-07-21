Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854002 | ISIN: JP3351600006 | Ticker-Symbol: SHD
Tradegate
20.07.23
20:49 Uhr
40,190 Euro
+0,410
+1,03 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SHISEIDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHISEIDO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,81040,50014:37
39,75040,57014:37
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2023 | 14:02
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Bambuser Signs 24-Month One-to-One Video Commerce Agreement With Shiseido Japan

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser has announced a pivotal new contract with the Japanese global beauty conglomerate.

The extensive agreement to use Bambuser's shoppable, two-way video calling solution, "One-to-One" will enable Shiseido Japan to provide a private and deeply personalized online consultation service in addition to creating pivotal conversion opportunities.

Embedded into retailers' websites in the domestic Japanese market, One-to-One will deliver on the brand's mission of offering exceptional service to their customers. Starting its series of launches in 2023, the agreement includes retailers such as Sogo & Seibu Company, Limited and Takashimaya Company, Limited.

Shiseido is a renowned global beauty conglomerate founded in 1872 in Tokyo and is regarded as a leader in the industry not only domestically but also internationally. Its products include skin care, makeup and fragrance lines.

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.
Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.
www.bambuser.com

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB

Attachments

Bambuser Signs 24-Month One-to-One Video Commerce Agreement With Shiseido Japan

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769554/Bambuser-Signs-24-Month-One-to-One-Video-Commerce-Agreement-With-Shiseido-Japan

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.