CACI Recognized for Cultural Excellence by Top Workplace USA

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Top Workplace USA 2023 has awarded CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) with five National Culture Excellence Awards as part of its annual workplace survey conducted by Energage, LLC.

CACI is recognized in the following categories:

Compensation & Benefits

Innovation

Leadership

Purpose & Values

Work-Life Flexibility

"CACI's leadership has created a culture that is a destination of choice and makes our employees proud to work here," said Angie Combs, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are dedicated to continuously advancing CACI's value proposition through our industry-leading benefits and unique culture ensuring our employees are supported and able to take on the greatest challenges facing national security and government modernization."

CACI's human resources team, led by Combs, continues to introduce programs that improve day-to-day experiences for employees and create workplaces where they can thrive by building a culture of solidarity and shared purpose.

Honorees of these awards are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, which evaluate factors such as leadership, culture, and benefits that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

ABOUT CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are ever vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

