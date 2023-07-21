Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2023 | 18:50
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Generation, Hair Discrimination, and More

Originally published by Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about UK's 4-day workweek trial results, hair discrimination, Generation Z being stressed in the workplace, and how Europe could solve its tech talent shortage.

Well being

A few weeks ago, the world's largest 4-day workweek trial came to an end - and the results are promising for both employees and employers. The pilot showed an increase in employee well-being, retention, productivity and even revenue, and also had a positive impact on gender parity at home. Read more here.

Generation

According to various surveys, Generation Z is currently the most stressed generation in the workplace. But what are the reasons for this, and what do employers need to consider? Interesting insights.

Women in tech

How can Europe solve its talent shortage in tech? Interesting analysis from McKinsey, looking at the talent gap and how this could be solved by recruiting and retaining more women (women currently hold only 22 % of all tech roles in Europe).

Hair discrimination

According to the CROWN 2023 Workplace Research Study, Black women's hair is 2.5x more likely to be perceived as unprofessional. Dove and LinkedIn have now teamed up for a campaign to raise awareness about hair discrimination.

Ericsson, Friday, July 21, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769625/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Generation-Hair-Discrimination-and-More

