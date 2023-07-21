

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Friday as the dollar climbed up, but the most active gold futures contract still posted a small weekly gain.



The dollar index rose to 101.19, gaining nearly 0.3%, before easing a bit. The index was last seen at 101.07, up 0.18% from the previous close.



Gold futures for August ended lower by $4.30 or about 0.2% at $1,966.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended down $0.107 at $24.855 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $3.8180 per pound, losing 0.0165.



The dollar gained amid speculation that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer to bring inflaction under control.



Besides the Fed, policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are also due next week.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken