

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) has announced the widespread implementation of its Amazon One palm payment technology, which is already in use at more than 200 Whole Foods Market locations in the United States. By the end of this year, the technology will be available at all 500+ Whole Foods stores nationwide, including locations in Pennsylvania such as Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Allentown.



The innovative palm payment system enables Whole Foods customers to make purchases without the need for wallets or phones. Instead, they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device to complete transactions. For added convenience, Prime members who link their Amazon One profile with their Amazon account will automatically receive savings and other benefits.



Amazon One is not limited to Whole Foods alone. The technology is also being adopted by third-party businesses like Panera Bread, where customers can enjoy personalized experiences by linking their MyPanera loyalty account to the Amazon One device. Moreover, Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies MLB team, utilizes Amazon One's 'age verification' feature, allowing adult customers over the age of 21 to purchase alcoholic beverages by scanning their palm at the Amazon One device without needing their IDs.



To use Amazon One, first-time users can pre-enroll online with their credit or debit card, Amazon account, and mobile phone number. They can then complete the enrollment process by scanning their palm over an Amazon One device during their next visit to a participating Whole Foods Market or any location where Amazon One is available.



Leandro Balbinot, Chief Technology Officer at Whole Foods Market, expressed enthusiasm for the technology, emphasizing how it enhances the shopping experience for customers. Since the introduction of Amazon One at select Whole Foods Market stores over the past two years, customers have shown great appreciation for the convenience it offers.



Amazon's expansion of Amazon One to all Whole Foods Market locations aims to further delight customers and streamline payment processes, making it easier and more efficient to shop without the hassle of traditional payment methods. As the technology continues to gain popularity, it is poised to transform the way people pay for goods and services, offering a secure and seamless payment solution at their fingertips, or rather, at the palm of their hand.



