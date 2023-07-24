

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings (RYA.L) reported first quarter profit of 663 million euros, an increase of 290% from last year. Earnings per share, in euro cent, was 58.22 compared to 16.53.



First quarter revenue rose 40% to 3.65 billion euros. Scheduled revenues increased 57% to 2.47 billion euros. Traffic grew 11% to 50.4 million customers.



The company expects fiscal 2024 traffic to grow to approximately 183.5 million, up 9%, which is slower than the 185 million originally expected, due to Boeing delivery delays. Ryanair remains cautiously optimistic that fiscal 2024 profit after tax will be modestly ahead of last year.



