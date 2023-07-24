

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (7211) Monday reported profit before tax of 61.645 billion yen for the first quarter, higher than 49.25 billion yen for the comparable quarter last year, helped by sales growth.



Net profit increased to 47.949 billion yen or 32.21 yen per share from 38.56 billion yen or 25.91 yen per share a year ago.



Sales for the quarter grew to 635.753 billion yen from 528.698 billion yen in the prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, Mitsubishi has raised it sales outlook to 2,780 billion yen from 2,700 billion yen provided earlier. In 2022, the company had net sales of 2,458.1 billion yen. Net income for the year is expected at 73.90 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken