

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group (MONY.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 53.3 million pounds from 42.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 7.6 pence compared to 6.1 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 67.7 million pounds, an increase of 20%. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.2 pence compared to 7.0 pence.



For the six months ended 30 June 2023, revenue was 213.8 million pounds compared to 193.2 million pounds, previous year.



The Board is confident that the Group will be towards the upper end of market expectations for the year.



The Board has recommended a return to dividend growth with a 3% increase to the interim dividend to 3.2 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 8 September 2023 to shareholders on the register on 4 August 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken