

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick Plc (CWK.L), a British food company, said on Monday that it has recorded a rise in revenue for the first-quarter, amidst strong demand. Consequently, the company expects its full year results to be ahead of the Board's previous expectations.



For the 13 weeks to June 24, the company's revenue grew by 14.7 percent from the same period last year.



The UK revenue across all four food product categories was ahead year-on-year, helped by positive volume momentum in Fresh Pork, Convenience and Gourmet products categories.



Looking ahead, the company said: '.Whilst the Board remains cautious about current market and wider economic conditions, the outlook for the current financial year ending 30 March 2024 is now expected to be ahead of its previous expectations.'



On November 21, Cranswick is scheduled to release its interim results for the 26 weeks period to September23.



