For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 25 July 2023



Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)



Sofware AG SOW DE000A2GS401 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55)

Sofware AG zum Verkauf SOW0 DE000A35JSW8 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55)

Vitesco Technologies Group AG VTSC DE000VTSC017 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55)

Borussia Dortmung GmbH & Co. KGAA BVB DE0005493092 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55)



Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken