

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France-based Sodexo S.A., (SW) engaged in Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions on Monday announced the acquisition of U.S.-based A.H. Management Group.



A.H. Management, a family-owned business that began in 1939 is engaged in Office Food, Catering, Micro Market, Vending Machine, and Coffee Services to businesses throughout the Illinois and Wisconsin markets in the U.S.



Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



The deal is expected to further accelerate Sodexo's food transformation model and its development in North America. With the acquisition of A.H. Management, Sodexo expects to enhance its multimarket convenience solution, InReach, in North America.



Shares of Sodexo are currently trading at 97.12 euro, down 0.12 euro or 0.12 percent from the previous close.



