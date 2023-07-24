Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amending agreement with respect to one of its option agreements for the Gold Chain, Arizona project which reduces cash payments in the near-term.

This amending agreement relates to 107 unpatented mining claims forming part of the Gold Chain project. In total, the Gold Chain project consists of 379 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 3,058 hectares (7,552 acres) and 15 patented claims covering approximately 107 hectares (264 acres). The Company retains a right to earn a 100% interest in this portion of the project while the future payment schedule for certain cash and share payments has been amended as further detailed below.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO of Gold79, states, "Given market conditions, this reduction in near-term cash payments is an important step to allow Gold79 to continue advancing the project. I would like to thank the project optionors for providing us with additional flexibility by deferring near-term cash payments with this amendment."

Details with respect to the amendment is as follows:

The amended option agreement now requires a balance of future annual cash payments totaling US$415,000 (previously US$410,000) with anniversary payments extending to July 30, 2028 versus July 30, 2025 previously. Future share payments now total a value of US$192,000 (previously US$144,000) with annual payments due July 30, 2023 to July 30, 2026. Details of the revised future payments are as follows:

Table 1: Amended Payment Schedule

Timing Cash payments (US dollars) Common share payments

(US dollars) On or before July 30, 2023 $15,000 $48,000 On or before July 30, 2024 25,000 48,000 On or before July 30, 2025 55,000 48,000 On or before July 30, 2026 60,000 48,000 On or before July 30, 2027 100,000 Nil On or before July 30, 2028 160,000 Nil Totals $415,000 $192,000

Table 2: Previous Payment Schedule

Timing Cash payments (US dollars) Common share payments

(US dollars) On or before July 30, 2023 $60,000 $48,000 On or before July 30, 2024 100,000 48,000 On or before July 30, 2025 250,000 48,000 Totals $410,000 $144,000

There continues to be no minimum commitment for exploration work expenditures under the option agreement and all other terms remain unchanged.

This amending agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds a 32.3% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

For further information regarding this press release contact:

Derek Macpherson, President & CEO

Phone: 416-294-6713

Email: dm@gold79mines.com

Website: www.gold79mines.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

