MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Group Announces a Strategic Partnership with RocketTools.io AI-Drive Creative Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative virtual health and well-being solutions provider and is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma Inc, ("Health Karma") with RocketTools.io, an AI-powered SaaS platform reshaping digital marketing, lead generation, and brand perception while integrating storytelling for enriched brand engagement and conversion rates.

"We are a complete digital marketing agency which empowers storytellers," says Dan McCoy, Founder and CEO of RocketTools.io, who, in a prior position as President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, led them to unprecedented growth in membership, underwriting margin, and revenue, "Our suite of storytelling services is the ultimate business solution to grow brand perception and authority employing AI-driven creative tools for lead generation, website, social media, blog posts, and product descriptions. We combine cutting-edge business software with a world-class team of creative experts powered by AI-driven virtual assistants."

"Dan McCoy's RocketTools team is very selective in accepting new clients," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "We appreciate that Dan saw the uniqueness in Health Karma's virtual health and well-being solutions. We are there to answer the calls 24/7 from our client's employees and members to assist with various healthcare services, emotional and well-being solutions, and to mitigate work comp claims from minor workplace injuries."

About RocketTools.io

RocketTools.io was founded with one goal: to bring the advanced solutions and resources typically reserved for big companies to small businesses. Traditionally, large corporations have had access to global resources and leveraged products out of reach for smaller companies. RocketTools.io has changed the game entirely. We have cutting-edge tools to empower storytellers. But we don't stop there - we also back it up with a team of creative virtual assistants, providing you with all the solutions of a digital marketing agency in one comprehensive package. For more information, please visit www.rockettools.io.

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a health and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering virtual products and services to employers and organizations which improve employees' and members' overall health and well-being, thereby enhancing the profitability of the company and organization.

About Health Karma Group

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a health solutions company which reimagines access to affordable virtual healthcare and well-being solutions to improve individuals' physical and mental health. Our unique, customized, proactive solutions are available anytime, anywhere through single-site access, delivering timely, quality care to employees and members. For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarmagroup.com, and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

