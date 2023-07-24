

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $88.98 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $83.02 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.65 million or $3.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $702.64 million from $674.49 million last year.



F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $88.98 Mln. vs. $83.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q3): $702.64 Mln vs. $674.49 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $690 - $710 Mln



