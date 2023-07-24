

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a surprising move, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has embarked on a bold rebranding initiative by replacing Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with a simple X.



The announcement of this drastic change came early Sunday, and by Monday morning US time, Musk tweeted that X.com now redirects to Twitter.com. The Twitter website now prominently features the new X logo, while the familiar blue bird emblem has been completely removed.



Musk's decision to bid farewell to the Twitter brand and gradually phase out all bird-related imagery could be seen as a 'Hail Mary' attempt to overhaul the company's identity.



Recently, he expressed concerns about Twitter facing significant losses in ad revenue and even the possibility of bankruptcy. To add to the pressure, a rival social media platform called Threads, launched by Facebook's parent company Meta, surpassed 100 million user sign-ups in its first week.



Twitter, founded in 2006, had been synonymous with its vivid and globally recognized blue bird logo for over a decade. However, with Musk taking charge of the platform after acquiring it for $44 billion in October 2022, significant changes ensued, including mass layoffs and policy overhauls that led to service disruptions and controversies.



The rebranding comes amidst criticism from organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, Free Press, and GLAAD, urging brands to reconsider advertising on Twitter due to concerns over mass layoffs affecting the platform's ability to enforce election-integrity policies. Despite these challenges, Musk, a vocal advocate of free speech, has emphasized his commitment to allowing all legal speech on Twitter, stating that the platform would be reluctant to delete content.



Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Twitter, commented on the name change, highlighting the significance of making a second impression. She acknowledged Twitter's transformative impact on communication and expressed optimism that the new X would further transform the global town square.



While the rebranding reflects Musk's ambition to bolster free speech on the platform, Twitter, now X, still faces financial challenges with negative cash flow attributed to a decline in advertising revenue and heavy debt. Additionally, the rival Threads, despite its initial frenzy, has encountered spam issues and lacks some user-friendly features offered by Twitter/X.



Adam Mosseri, overseeing the Threads launch for Meta, hinted at plans to enhance the platform's features, including a desktop version, a feed of accounts a user follows, and an edit button. However, its ability to attract advertising support remains unproven. As Twitter evolves into X, Musk's vision of maintaining free speech while navigating financial obstacles will be closely watched by users and industry observers alike.



