

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trader Joe's has issued a recall for two types of almond cookies due to a potential safety issue. The company announced that the cookies may contain rocks, posing a risk to consumers who consume them.



The affected products in question are the Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU #98744) with 'sell by' dates ranging from October 19 to October 21, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU #82752) with 'sell by' dates from October 17 to October 21. Customers who possess cookies falling within these date ranges are advised not to consume them to ensure their safety.



Trader Joe's has taken immediate action to address the issue, and all potentially impacted products have been swiftly removed from store shelves and properly disposed of. However, the company did not disclose the exact number of affected boxes or how the rocks found their way into the cookies.



In response to the incident, Trader Joe's has been proactive in informing customers about the recall. The company has issued a public statement cautioning against the consumption of the aforementioned cookies to prevent any potential health risks. Safety remains the utmost priority for the retail chain, and they are taking all necessary steps to rectify the situation.



Consumers who purchased or received donations of the Almond Windmill Cookies or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with the specified 'sell by' dates are urged to follow the company's advice and not consume the products. Instead, they should return the cookies to their nearest Trader Joe's store, where they will be offered a full refund for the purchase.



As of now, Trader Joe's is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the contamination and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.



