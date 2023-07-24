

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.46 billion, or $5.81 per share. This compares with $2.56 billion, or $9.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.3% to $9.52 billion from $11.79 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.46 Bln. vs. $2.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.81 vs. $9.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.53 -Revenue (Q2): $9.52 Bln vs. $11.79 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken