Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk Introduces Industrial Air Sensor Module Solution to Add Value to Edge AI Application

TAIPEI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, is taking proactive strides into edge AI. It has launched a new industrial air sensor module solution with its subsidiary, Sysinno, featuring accurate sensing, easy implementation, and minimal computing power. The modules offer real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and six air quality index detection, including particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde (HCHO), total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), ozone (O3) and more. With its unique algorithm and adoption of original sensor heads from world-leading brands, the modules ensure accurate and reliable sensing values.

The modules can easily integrate with various systems, such as industrial personal computers (IPC), PCs, edge servers, and embedded systems through I2C interface or USB Sensor Carrier board. At the same time, the module's design guarantees minimal computing power consumption and prevents excessive heating during operation. Furthermore, with Innodisk's top-notch quality of in-house manufacturing process and adherence strictly to industrial standards, the modules have passed numerous third-party accuracy tests, which has made the modules surpass other OEM air sensor devices available in the market and can be trusted to implement into diverse fields.

The modules can integrate into smart poles, EV charging stations, and kiosks, which adds significant value to these devices in the rapid expansion of smart cities. Installing the modules in facilities in hospitals and healthcare centers enhances air and service quality. In the smart factory, businesses can implement the modules to optimize humidity and air quality levels and safeguard workers' well-being.

Innodisk's innovative air sensor modules perfectly combine its expertise in embedded applications and Sysinno's specialization in air detection, with over a decade of experience and leading participation in more than 500 critical global projects. It offers a comprehensive and reliable solution to improve air quality and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.

